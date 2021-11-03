Search

03/11/2021

Robbed woman as she entered her own home

Robbed woman as she entered her own home

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman appeared in court after attempting to rob another woman who was entering her own home.

Jennifer Moran of Sylvan Park, Letterkenny, was before the court in connection with an incident on May 28, 2019.

The court heard that at 9.23pm on the date in question at another address in Sylvan Park, Thanitas Suwannamit was walking into her house when Moran ran towards her shouting: ‘Give me your f****** bag’.

Moran continued to shout aggressively at Suwannamit before grabbing her bag.

Moran grabbed Suwannamit by the neck, ’strangling her to a degree’, Sergeant Jim Collin told the court.

Suwannamit used self defenced to get away from her attacker before summoning hep.

Moran was arrested and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station.

While being detained, Moran was brought to a local psychiatric unit.

Solicitor for the accused, Ms Alison Parke, said the defendant’s mother had passed away just before the incident.

“She hadn’t accepted or come to terms,” Ms Parke said.

“She was totally dependent on her mother in all aspects of her life. She had absolutely no money and was desperate.  She was diagnosed with an anti-social personal disorder and became uncooperative due to not taking her medication.”

Judge Raymond Finnegan adjourned the matter to January 17 to allow for the preparation of a probation and welfare report.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media