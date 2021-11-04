Bed push for Donegal boy with cancer raises more than €230,000

The bed push for Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Donegal who has Down syndrome, and who was diagnosed with cancer this year, has raised almost €240,000.

The 250km charity fundraiser from Crumlin Hospital for Sick Children in Dublin to Letterkenny has raised a total of €237,112 for nine beneficiaries.

Singer Daniel O’Donnell, Republic of Ireland soccer captain Seamus Coleman and leading jockey Rachael Blackmore, were among those who took part in the four-day bed push in August.

Noah won the hearts of thousands of people all over the world, many of whom offered support through social media and local fundraising events.

Noah’s father, Lee Gooch, who is a well-known figure on Highland Radio, said the family has been blown away by the level of support.

The nine beneficiaries chosen by the Gooch family will each receive €26,345 that will enable them to help other families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The chosen charities are: Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, Crumlin Children’s Health Foundation, Blood Bike North West, Bumbleance, Donegal Down Syndrome, Hand in Hand, Letterkenny University Hospital children's ward, Children Disability Network Team and Ronald Mc Donald.

Speaking on behalf of the bed push, former Highland Radio presenter Shaun Doherty said: “It’s been one of the most rewarding events to be involved with and one I’ll never forget”.

Meanwhile, an annual draw that has raised over €35,000 for mostly local charities will give funds raised this year to Noah’s Bed Push.

The Christmas Guest Tea and Festive Draw, which is organised by Donegal woman Anne-Marie Foy, has been raising funds since 2011 and has given donations to causes including Donegal Domestic Violence, RNLI, Donegal Down Syndrome and the Letterkenny University Hospital maternity unit.

Tickets are on sale at €2 per strip or three strips for €5 and will be on sale in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 20 and 27 and Saturday, December 4.

Donations towards hamper items or the purchase of tickets can be done online via Paypal at hamperdraw@icloud.com or by contacting the Facebook page Christmas Guest Tea and Festive Draw.

