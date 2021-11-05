100 hours community service for man who burgled hostel he was staying in

A man who burgled a hostel where he was staying has been handed 100 hours of community service.

Letterkenny District Court was told that Glen Friel (21) has had ‘more lows than highs’.

Friel, with addresses at Oliver Plunkett Road, Letterkenny and the Slieve League Inn, Carrick, was before the court.

Friel was charged with a burglary at the Sieve League Inn hostel on October 31, 2019. Friel was charged with entering a part of the building as a trespasser and stealing €400.

Friel was also charged with possession of cannabis at Old Town Road, Letterkenny, on June 25, 2021, and of possession of a pen knife at the same location on the same date.

Solicitor Mr Rory O’Brien said his client ‘has had very troubled few years.’

“He has been ostracised by his actions, but he has reached a certain level of stabilisation,” Mr O’Brien said.

“He was living hopelessly and taking various substances. He is a work in progress, to say the least.

“He is a young man who, if he takes the steps and chances that are being given to him, he can make a respectable and profitable life for himself.”

Mr O’Brien described the burglary as a ‘very sad’ incident which had occurred ‘in his own back yard’.

Taking into account a probation report, Judge Raymond Finnegan sentenced Friel to 100 hours of community service in lieu of two months imprisonment.

Friel was also ordered to sign a peace bond for 12 months.