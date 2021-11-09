Search

09/11/2021

Man who caused €2,500 damage warned he could face jail

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man who has paid no compensation after damaging property worth over €2,500 has been warned that he faces going to prison.

David Gardiner was given until November 22 to come up with at least €1,000.

The warning related to an incident on a data between June 1, 2002 and August 31, 2020, Gardiner damaged household property, including furniture, to the value of €2,536 at Coopers Crest, Milford.

Gardiner (26), with an address at Flax Fields in Convoy, did not engage with the Probation Service with regard to community service.

Gardiner told Judge Raymond Finnegan that he was ‘not fit’ to do community service.

“I can’t put a boot on and you need to wear a boot for the community service,” Gardiner said.

“That’s nonsense,” said Judge Finnegan. “You’re playing with us all and wasting everyone’s time.”

Solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher asked the court to give his client some more time to engage. Judge Finnegan told Gardiner to have a ‘sizeable chunk’ of his community service completed by November 22.

“If you have not engaged, bring a bag with you,” Judge Finnegan told Garinder, saying he would activate a five-month prison sentence.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton told the court that the injured party had received nothing by way of compensation.

Judge Finnegan said: “You’d want to have €1,000 with you on the 22nd and a good chunk of community service done. Otherwise, you’ll be going down the road.”

