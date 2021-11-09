Search

09/11/2021

Crime prevention checkpoints in Donegal after spate of burglaries

Crime prevention checkpoints in Donegal after spate of burglaries

Gardaí in Letterkenny conducted a series of crime prevention checkpoints yesterday.

Gardaí are pictured at one such checkpoint on the outskirts of Letterkenny town last night.

Crime prevention patrols and checkpoints take place across the Donegal Division during the day and at night.

These checkpoints come after a high volume of burglaries in the county recently.

Gardaí have highlighted their concerns. 

"It is important that we look out for each other within our communities especially now as the evenings are darker that bit earlier," a spokesperson said.

"It is thought that the chances of a break in are greatly reduced if it takes a burglar more than 3 minutes to gain entry to your home."

Gardaí may be reached 24/7 at the following Garda Stations:

Letterkenny 074-9167100 
Milford 074-9153060 
Buncrana 074-9320540 
Ballyshannon 071-9858530 

Gardaí have issued the following advice:

Home Security 

• Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights.

• Lock all doors and windows.

• Use your house alarm.

• Store keys safely, away from windows and letterboxes.

• Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.

Vacant Houses 

• Ask a trusted neighbour to conduct frequent checks of the property and take note of anything suspicious.

• Ensure house alarm is set.

• Install timers on internal lights and motion detectors on external lights.

• Ensure the building doesn’t look neglected; cut grass, trim hedges etc.

• Ask a neighbour to collect your post.

• Inform your local Garda station when the premises will be vacant.

Social Media 

• Don’t post status updates about your holidays while you’re still away.

• Don’t post pictures while you’re away.

• Respect other people’s privacy, don’t tag others while they are on holidays.

• Avoid posting upcoming travel plans.

• Consider turning off the location sharing setting on your phone.

Garden/Landscaping 

• Don’t help the burglar; safely store away ladders, tools etc.

• Use quality locks on garden sheds, chain valuable property, tools, bikes etc. within.

• Property mark and photograph valuable possessions.

• Tidy up gardens and shrubbery, this improves visibility and creates the illusion of an occupied home.

• Consider defensive planting, e.g. thorny plants around the perimeter for extra security.

If you wish to read/print some home security advice for you or for someone you know please have a look at the following:
https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime-Prevention/Securing-your-home/

