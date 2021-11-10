Man gets driving ban after failing to appear in court

A Letterkenny man who failed to appear at court for a hearing has been disqualified from driving for a year.
Sean Kelly (37), with an address at Gleann Tain Manor, was due before Letterkenny District Court.
Garda witness said that Kelly was stopped driving a white Transit van in Kerrykeel in June 2020.
Kelly undertook to produce his driving licence and insurance at Letterkenny Garda Station, but did not do so.
Kelly was not before the court.
Judge Raymond Finnegan fined Kelly €400 for driving without insurance and disqualified him for one year.
“I haven’t been given a good enough reason not to disqualify,” Judge Finnegan said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.