Man appears in court after discharging gun in Ballybofey incident

Letterkenny courthouse
A man has appeared in court after discharging a gun during the course of an incident in Ballybofey this week.
Seamus McMcMenamin (52) with an address at Corrafrin, Ballybofey appeared before a hearing at Letterkenny District Court.
McMenamin was charged with an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.
He was charged with discharging a firearm, being reckless as to whether any person was injured or not at Corrafrin, Ballybofey on November 8, 2021.
It follows an incident on Monday last when Gardai attended the scene of an incident at a domestic dwelling at Corrafrin, Ballybofey.
A stand-off type incident ensued before a man was arrested and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station.
Judge Raymond Finnegan adjourned the case until December 6, 2021.
