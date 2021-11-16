Further planning extension sought on Donegal housing development dating back 16 years

The developer behind plans to build 58 new houses near Donegal Town is seeking to extend the duration of the planning permission.

Axis Construction has applied to extend the duration of the partially completed development of 58 houses at Lurganboy.

An extension on a previous application was granted by the council in 2019, when work on eight of the homes was underway, and is due to expire in December. A decision on the application is due in January.

Permission for the 58 houses at the development, which is close to the Abbot healthcare plant, was granted in 2008.

Axis Construction is the third applicant to make an application on the site.

Donegal County Council granted planning permission in 2005 for 24 houses on the site. Planning permission was given in 2007 for a modified application of 40 houses. The 2005 and 2007 grants of planning expired without works commencing. A new application was granted for 58 houses in 2008. The council refused an initial application from Axis Construction to extend planning in January 2019 before granting an extension the following August.

