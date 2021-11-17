Buncrana Christmas lights switch-on to go ahead 

Local councillor Nicholas Crossan confirmed Friday night’s event in the Market Square is going ahead
Buncrana’s Christmas lights switch-on is going ahead despite the cancellation of other events in the town.
Local councillor Nicholas Crossan confirmed Friday night’s event in the Market Square is going ahead.
He asked people to come along and to “wrap up well and stay safe”.
Earlier on Wednesday, events to switch on Christmas lights in Letterkenny and Ballybofey and Stranorlar were cancelled due to the rising incidence Covid-19 cases.
Letterkenny Chamber said it was “prudent to err on the side of caution to protect all our families in the lead up to Christmas”.
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce said it took the difficult decision to cancel Sunday’s event due to “the potential impact of the event in spreading the virus among the community".
Dr Tony Holohan said that the cases are preventable if people make some progress in terms of cutting transmission.
