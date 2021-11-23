Gardaí investigating thefts issue appeal for information on car 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on the thefts to contact Buncrana garda station
Gardaí in Donegal are seeking information about a dark coloured Peugeot car in connection with thefts from cars.
A number of cars were targeted in the Ard Ban estate in Muff on Thursday, November 18 between 2am and 6am.
Gardaí say that all cars had been entered unlawfully and are appealing to residents in that area who may have seen or heard suspicious activity around that time to contact them in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
They are particularly interested in information about a dark-coloured Peugeot that may have been in the area that night.
Gardaí are also warning the public to ensure vehicles are locked at all times and not to leave valuable items or cash in them.
