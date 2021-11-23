Gardaí looking for group of youths after window smashed 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the group of youths to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100
A window has been smashed in an incident involving a group of young people in the centre of Lifford.
One of the group threw an object through a window of a building close to the Old Courthouse in the Diamond area of the town on Friday, November 19 around 10pm.
The group, who were all wearing dark clothing, were captured on CCTV fleeing the area towards Lifford bridge.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the group of youths to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
