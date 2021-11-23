Garda appeal after window on house smashed

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100
Gardaí are appealing for information after a window was smashed on a house in Letterkenny.
The window on the side of the house in the Ashlawn area of the town was smashed between 5pm and 5.15pm on Friday, November 19.
Gardaí say there were reports of a gang of youths in the area.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious around that time is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
READ MORE: Gardaí looking for group of youths after window smashed
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the group of youths to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100
Gardaí say significant damage was caused to the front wall of the house by a blue-colored saloon car
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.