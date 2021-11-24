Search

24 Nov 2021

Letterkenny Unversity Hospital has 127 vacancies and needs 55 nurses

A total of 45 nurses have left in less than a year

Donegal Covid crisis deepens claims SF deputies

A total of 149 medical staff have left Letterkenny University Hospital since December 2020

There are 127 staff vacancies at Letterkenny University Hospital including 55 vacant nursing posts.

The Health Service Executive confirmed recruitment is underway to fill all posts with national and overseas recruitment to fill the nursing vacancies. The vacancies include four medical or dental positions and 20 in health and social care professions.

The figures were released to the HSE’s regional health forum west following a question by Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

The HSE said it hopes to recruit 25 nurses to start early in 2022 and it has hired 183 medical staff between December 2020 and the end of October 2021.

A total of 45 nurses have left Letterkenny University Hospital from December 2020 up to the end of October 2021.

Eight nurses have retired, 12 took a career break, six left to go abroad and 19 left for other reasons.

Following a question from Cllr Gerry McMonagle, the HSE said it has recruited  89 nurses at the hospital since December 2020.

A total of 149 medical staff have left Letterkenny University Hospital since December 2020, from across all directorates. The majority of medical staff left the hospital because their contract came to an end, the HSE said.

