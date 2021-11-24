Donegal man killed in work-related accident in Manchester

The man is understood to have been involved in the accident when a lorry was being unloaded on Tuesday night
A Donegal man in his 50s has died in a work-related accident in Manchester.
The lorry driver, who works for a Donegal company, is understood to have been involved in the accident when a lorry was being unloaded on Tuesday. He died after being taken to hospital.
The man is from west Donegal and members of his family have travelled to Manchester after receiving word of the accident on Tuesday night. His name has not been released.
