Councillors meeting to approve €162m budget for 2022

The cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says he is hopeful that the revenue budget for next year will be passed when councillors meet today to approve it.

The council has proposed a budget with an increase of €7m on this year.

The €162.3m proposed spend includes increased expenditure due to higher costs including more expenditure on staff and members costs. Speaking ahead of today’s online budget meeting, Cllr Jack Murray said: “There is no reduction in services. It is very similar to last year’s budget, which was passed. There is €7m more in expenditure and in quite difficult circumstances the council has managed to produce a budget which will at the least retain the services of last year. Given that we are retaining the same level of services as last year I would like to think that we can support this one again.”

The representational payment to councillors is increasing from €696,122 to €994,264 next year.

The council’s spending for 2020 includes a local property tax allocation of €26.8m following the decision by the council in July to retain the tax at plus 15% of the baseline.

The council’s income will consist of more than €125m from services and sources including the local property tax, rents, fees, charges, loan repayments, grants and non-principal private residence charges. Some €37m will be funded from commercial rates.

The directorate which will spend most next year is roads and safety, which will have a budget of €53.4m, up from €48.4m. Housing will have the second-biggest spend with €20,943,386, up around €600,000.

Income from roads grants is set to increase by €3.57m for 2022.

The budget includes €500,000 of expected income from non-principal private residence charges, down €100,000 on 2021.

Staff and pension costs have increased by €2.7m due to national pay agreements and an increase in staff numbers.

An additional €228,844 is expected to be spent on energy costs, mainly for public lighting.

The draft budget includes an increase in funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage of over €900,000.

There is also €350,000 to undertake upgrading and repair works to access infrastructure in housing estates

Expenditure on loan charges is to drop to €5.749m from €5.973m.

