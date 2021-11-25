Search

25 Nov 2021

Council chief executive says allegations of corruption should be investigated

Allegations made by councillor at Donegal County Council’s budget meeting

Council chief executive says allegations of corruption should be investigated

Chief executive John McLaughlin said the allegation of corruption by Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig ‘is a serious accusation that deserves to be investigated’

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council’s chief executive has said allegations of corruption made at Thursday’s budget meeting should be investigated.
Tensions arose at the meeting following allegations of “corruption” involving council staff and councillors from independent councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig.
Speaking in Irish through a translator, he said some staff and councillors are looking after their own needs, which amounts to corruption, and an investigation is required.
He said most people in the council are hardworking, but some are not and that amounts to corruption.
The allegation was challenged in heated exchanges by cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray and Cllr Nicholas Crossan who both called for more information on the accusation of corruption, saying it would need to be backed up by evidence.
“I personally will look into it if there is evidence there,” Cllr Murray said.
Cllr Crossan said allegations of corruption could “not be thrown about” without evidence. Other councillors expressed their concerns at the allegations.
Cllr Frank McBrearty said he has evidence of corruption which he would be happy to present.
Chief executive John McLaughlin said the allegation of corruption by Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig “is a serious accusation that deserves to be investigated”.
He said there are plenty of independent structures to investigate corruption in the public service.
After a translation of the comments is obtained, he said he and the cathaoirleach will write to those who made the comments seeking evidence and then allow the process to take its course.

READ MORE: Donegal County Council passes 2022 budget

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media