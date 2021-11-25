Council chief executive says allegations of corruption should be investigated

Donegal County Council’s chief executive has said allegations of corruption made at Thursday’s budget meeting should be investigated.

Tensions arose at the meeting following allegations of “corruption” involving council staff and councillors from independent councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

Speaking in Irish through a translator, he said some staff and councillors are looking after their own needs, which amounts to corruption, and an investigation is required.

He said most people in the council are hardworking, but some are not and that amounts to corruption.

The allegation was challenged in heated exchanges by cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray and Cllr Nicholas Crossan who both called for more information on the accusation of corruption, saying it would need to be backed up by evidence.

“I personally will look into it if there is evidence there,” Cllr Murray said.

Cllr Crossan said allegations of corruption could “not be thrown about” without evidence. Other councillors expressed their concerns at the allegations.

Cllr Frank McBrearty said he has evidence of corruption which he would be happy to present.

Chief executive John McLaughlin said the allegation of corruption by Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig “is a serious accusation that deserves to be investigated”.

He said there are plenty of independent structures to investigate corruption in the public service.

After a translation of the comments is obtained, he said he and the cathaoirleach will write to those who made the comments seeking evidence and then allow the process to take its course.

