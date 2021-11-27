Plans lodged for new supermarket and residential complex

The plans include a new ground floor supermarket, three retail units and nine apartments
Plans have been lodged for a supermarket and housing development in Carndonagh.
Regional Foods Ltd has applied for permission to build a new ground floor supermarket, three retail units and nine apartments at Churchland Quarters in the town.
The planned apartments will each have a private balcony amenity space. The planned development includes on-site car parking and bicycle parking, a new access road with footpaths as well as a deliveries entrance.
A decision on the application is due by the end of January.
