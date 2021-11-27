Donegal nightclub announces temporary closure due to Covid-19 restrictions

A Donegal nightclub has announced it is closing temporarily due to the latest Covid-19 restrictions on nightlife.
The Pulse nightclub in Letterkenny said the restrictions, which include midnight closing for pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, "make it impossible to operate".
"We have no option but to again close our doors," management said in a Facebook post.
"With a heavy heart we turn the key and wait for our government to make decisions outside of our control," management added.
Earlier this week the club announced Saturday night opening at 8pm.
New restrictions were announced for the nightlife and hospitality sectors earlier this month due to a rise in Covid-19 related hospitalisations.
