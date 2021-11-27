Mica redress scheme could be capped at €420,000 per home

Campaigners in Donegal have put pressure on the Government to deliver a scheme that gives 100% redress to thousands of homeowners affected by defective blocks
A new mica redress scheme which is expected to be agreed next week is to be capped at €420,000 per home, it has been reported.
Party leaders are to meet on Monday to discuss the final details of a new grant scheme, the Business Post reports.
The revised scheme would cost the taxpayer €2.2bn and will include only rental properties registered with the state’s tenancies authority, the report says.
A report on a new scheme to the Cabinet has been expected for several weeks. Campaigners in Donegal have put pressure on the Government to deliver a scheme that gives 100% redress to thousands of homeowners affected by defective blocks.
