27 Nov 2021

Mica redress scheme could be capped at €420,000 per home

Report to Cabinet expected next week following meeting with party leaders

Mica march Dublin

Campaigners in Donegal have put pressure on the Government to deliver a scheme that gives 100% redress to thousands of homeowners affected by defective blocks

A new mica redress scheme which is expected to be agreed next week is to be capped at €420,000 per home, it has been reported.

Party leaders are to meet on Monday to discuss the final details of a new grant scheme, the Business Post reports.

The revised scheme would cost the taxpayer €2.2bn and will include only rental properties registered with the state’s tenancies authority, the report says.

A report on a new scheme to the Cabinet has been expected for several weeks. Campaigners in Donegal have put pressure on the Government to deliver a scheme that gives 100% redress to thousands of homeowners affected by defective blocks.

Local News

