Search

28 Nov 2021

Donegal Lotto player wins €457,000

The winning ticket was sold in Ballyshannon

Lucky Carrickmacross brothers pick up €148,179 in Lotto win

A ticket sold in Ballyshannon on Thursday shared a prize pool worth €914,160 in Saturday night’s draw

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

More than €450,000 has been won by a Lotto player in Donegal.

A ticket sold in Ballyshannon on Thursday shared a prize pool worth €914,160 in Saturday night’s draw.

The ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus and, along with a player from Co Clare, will receive €457,080.

The National Lottery is urging players Ballyshannon and in Ennis in Co Clare to check their tickets carefully.

The Donegal winner picked their own numbers on a normal play selection on Thursday, November 25 at Kernan’s Spar store in Ballyshannon. The player in Ennis purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre.

The most coveted prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs after Saturday night’s record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot draw continued to roll without a winner.

The player in Ennis purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre while the Donegal winner picked their own numbers on a Normal Play selection on Thursday 25th November at Kernan’s Spar store in Ballyshannon in Co. Donegal.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s draw were 01, 05, 15, 23, 39, 47 and the bonus was 30.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media