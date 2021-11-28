Donegal Lotto player wins €457,000

More than €450,000 has been won by a Lotto player in Donegal.

A ticket sold in Ballyshannon on Thursday shared a prize pool worth €914,160 in Saturday night’s draw.

The ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus and, along with a player from Co Clare, will receive €457,080.

The National Lottery is urging players Ballyshannon and in Ennis in Co Clare to check their tickets carefully.

The Donegal winner picked their own numbers on a normal play selection on Thursday, November 25 at Kernan’s Spar store in Ballyshannon. The player in Ennis purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre.

The most coveted prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs after Saturday night’s record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot draw continued to roll without a winner.

The player in Ennis purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre while the Donegal winner picked their own numbers on a Normal Play selection on Thursday 25th November at Kernan’s Spar store in Ballyshannon in Co. Donegal.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s draw were 01, 05, 15, 23, 39, 47 and the bonus was 30.