28 Nov 2021

Roads to be gritted across Donegal with temperatures set to fall

There will be lows of -1 to +2 Celsius along with patchy frost and ice

All designated routes across Donegal are to be gritted on Sunday

There will be gritting across all designated Donegal routes on Sunday with temperatures set to drop below freezing.

Met Éireann says it will be on Sunday night cold with lows of -1 to +2 Celsius along with patchy frost and ice. 

The routes to be gritted by Donegal County Council from 4pm are:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council

