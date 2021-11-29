Foul play not suspected after man's body found at house in Donegal

The coroner for Donegal has been notified and a postmortem is to be conducted at a later date
Foul play is not suspected after the death of a man in his 90s whose body was found at a house in Donegal on Sunday.
Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances after the man's body was found at a house in the Termon area.
The coroner for Donegal has been notified and a postmortem, which is to be conducted at a later date, will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí say. Gardaí say foul play is not suspected.
