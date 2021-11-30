Clarification needed on mica scheme - Joe McHugh

Clarification is needed on some parts of the enhanced mica redress scheme, Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh has said.

Mr McHugh, who has threatened to quit Fine Gael if the redress scheme fails to satisfy homeowners, said on Tuesday he was waiting to see the memo that was approved by the Cabinet.

“I am waiting to see the detail. I am in touch with the [Mica Action] group and there are a few areas of concern that the group wants to get clarification on. I just want to be looking at the memo very, very closely and seeing what the detail is.”

He said he had expressed “very serious concerns” to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Monday about the “square footage issue”.

The new scheme has increased the costs for rebuilds from €138 per square foot to €145 per-square footage costs for the first 1,000 square feet with a sliding scale after that.

“But what I am hearing in the media, there seems to have been some movement on it in terms of that figure changing on an annual basis, but I just want to see what the detail is,” he said.

“Whatever the scheme is, there is still a massive body of work ahead of all of us to try to keep moving and get people out of the misery they are living in at the minute.”

READ MORE: Mica Action Group ‘cannot accept’ sliding scale for redress costs