Ballybofey man avoids disqualification after 130km/h pursuit

A Ballybofey man who drove at a speed of 130km/h in a 60km/h zone has avoided a disqualification.

Gavin Duffy (30) of Glenfin Road, Ballybofey, was before Letterkenny District Court charged in relation to an incident on September 28, 2020.

Duffy was arrested at 1.15am on the date in question.

Gardaí on patrol detected Duffy driving at high speed and, after straddling the white line, he drove through a stop sign in a dangerous manner.

The defendant was doing speeds of up to 130km/h, the court heard.

Solicitor for Duffy, Mr Frank Dorrian, said the driving from his client was ‘not spectacular’. Duffy’s temperament on the night was affected by matters contained in a medical report, which he submitted to the court.

This, Mr Dorrian said, made some sense of Duffy’s ‘flight’.

“The duration was relatively short,” he said. “This is a young man in his 30s who has been struggling to gain employment and the hope is that he can present as a more rounded individual.

“He was endeavouring to get home due to other matters regarding the vehicle.”

Duffy has no previous convictions.

At a previous sitting of the court, Judge Raymond Finnegan indicated that two charges of dangerous driving would be reduced to careless driving upon the tendering of a guilty plea.

Judge Deirdre Gearty fined Duffy €150, giving him five months to pay, for one charge of careless driving on the R252, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

A second charge sheet was struck out and Judge Gearty did not disqualify the accused.