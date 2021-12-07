Storm Barra leaves more than 17,000 Donegal homes and businesses without power

ESB Networks expects all of the outages to be resolved by 3pm on Tuesday
More than 17,000 homes and businesses in Donegal are without power due to winds brought by Storm Barra.
The worst-hit area is Gweedore where almost 15,000 customers are without power due to a fault at Ardnagappary. Almost 1,500 customers are without power in the Ballyshannon area due to two outages.
More than 1,000 customers are without power due to three faults in the Glenties area.
READ MORE: Power outages across Donegal as wind, rain and snow hit the county
In Stranorlar, more than 80 homes and businesses are affected by an outage.
The power cuts began after 7am on Tuesday. Power has been restored to over 1,300 customers following two further outages in the Glenties area on Tuesday morning.
ESB Networks expects all of the outages to be resolved by 3pm on Tuesday.
A status orange wind warning for the county comes into effect at 2am on Wednesday and Met Éireann has warned of more disruption to power.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
The warning is for north-westerly winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.