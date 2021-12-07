Search

07 Dec 2021

Storm Barra leaves more than 17,000 Donegal homes and businesses without power

Gweedore outage hits almost 15,000 customers

250 ESB customers without power in Ballyshannon

ESB Networks expects all of the outages to be resolved by 3pm on Tuesday

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

More than 17,000 homes and businesses in Donegal are without power due to winds brought by Storm Barra.
The worst-hit area is Gweedore where almost 15,000 customers are without power due to a fault at Ardnagappary. Almost 1,500 customers are without power in the Ballyshannon area due to two outages.
More than 1,000 customers are without power due to three faults in the Glenties area.

READ MORE: Power outages across Donegal as wind, rain and snow hit the county
In Stranorlar, more than 80 homes and businesses are affected by an outage.
The power cuts began after 7am on Tuesday. Power has been restored to over 1,300 customers following two further outages in the Glenties area on Tuesday morning. 

ESB Networks expects all of the outages to be resolved by 3pm on Tuesday.

A status orange wind warning for the county comes into effect at 2am on Wednesday and Met Éireann has warned of more disruption to power.

