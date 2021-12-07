Drugs found hidden in lawnmower during search

Letterkenny courthouse.
Gardaí found a quantity of cannabis in a lawnmower during the search of a property.
Officers from the District Drugs Unit executed a warrant at the home of Michael Boyce (56), of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.
Boyce was present when Gardaí arrived and no-one else was in the house.
Boyce admitted that cannabis was in a bag, which he handed to Gardaí.
Subsequently, Gardaí located a quantity of cannabis herb in a lawnmower and a quantity of cash was also found.
The drugs were valued at €954.
When interviewed, Boyce admitted sharing with people he knows and admitted ownership.
Solicitor for Boyce, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client was a 56-year-old man who had issues with drink and drugs and who had ‘ongoing medical difficulty’.
Judge Raymond Finnegan fined Boyce €250 each on two charges, giving him six months to pay.
Jim Ferry of Rossbracken, Letterkenny, appeared at Letterkenny District Court on 41 charges of illegal dumping under the Waste Management Act
Gardaí are warning local people to be extra careful on the roads until the driver has been identified and tracked down
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.