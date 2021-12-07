Prison 'even for no bell on your bike' threat for serial offender

A Letterkenny woman has been warned that she faces a lengthy prison term if she returns before the court ‘even for no bell on your bike’.

Judge Raymond Finnegan issued a stern warning to Lisa Mongan (33) of Cashel Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny.

Mongan was before Letterkenny District Court after stealing from a shop while making her way to a court hearing for similar charges.

Mongan was charged with stealing cosmetics and clothing, valued at between €400 and €600 from Penneys, Letterkenny Shopping Centre, on October 20, 2021.

The court previously heard that Mongan was diagnosed with kleptomania.

Solicitor for Mongan, Mr Donough Cleary, said that a psychiatric report on his client was the basis for a plea of not guilty.

“The facts aren’t the issue,” Mr Cleary said.

“We accept the facts, but this issue is in relation to the report.

“The question of culpability is to be determined, was it a dishonest act or an act compelled by emotion.”

Mr Cleary said that Mongan had made ‘Herculean steps up until this incident’ and asked Judge Finnegan to be ‘cognisant to the psychiatric report’.

“She has embarked on some therapeutic measures which are ongoing,” Mr Cleary said.

Judge Raymond Finnegan said he was satisfied that it was a dishonest act.

Mongan has been in custody since October 21 and Judge Finnegan said he would release her on ‘very strict bail’. Mongan, Judge Finnegan said, should stay out of ‘each and every commercial enterprise in Letterkeny.’

Mongan was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment with the term suspended for a period of 20 months on the accused’s own bond of €100. Judge Finnegan imposed a strict bail condition that Mongan is not to reoffend.

“If she does falter, she should be under no illusion that she is facing a substantial prison sentence,” Judge Finnegan said.

Judge Finnegan warned the accused: “If you are back here even for no bell on your bike you’ll be going to prison.”