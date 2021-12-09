Donegal roads to be gritted with showers of hail and sleet forecast

Met Éireann says there will be some showers of hail with sleet on higher ground as temperatures fall to between 1 and 3 degrees
Roads across Donegal are to be gritted on Thursday night as temperatures drop.
Met Éireann says there will be some showers of hail with sleet on higher ground as temperatures fall to between 1 and 3 degrees.
READ MORE: Snow and another storm possible before Christmas in wake of Storm Barra
The designated gritting routes to be treated from 9pm on Thursday are: National Primary North, National Primary Central, Inishowen South, Inishowen East, Inishowen West, Milford South, Milford North, Cill Ulta East, Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East, Stranorlar West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Letterkenny Town and Buncrana Town.
Donegal County Council is warning drivers to assume that no road is ice-free.
Met Éireann says there will be some showers of hail with sleet on higher ground as temperatures fall to between 1 and 3 degrees
Donegal County Council is to receive €100,000 to support the development of a master plan for Milford
Staff and students at Bundoran's Colaiste Magh Éne are delighted to have been included in the programme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.