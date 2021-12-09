Power outages leave 1,600 Donegal homes in the dark

Almost 1,600 homes in Donegal are in darkness this evening.
Several areas of the county have been hit by power outages.
The larges outage is in the Convoy and Raphoe area, where there are 1094 customers without power.
ESB say that affected customers can expect to have power restored at 8pm.
In the Glenties area, 249 customers are experiencing a blackout. Power is expected to be restored by 10pm.
In Donegal Town, there are 194 customers without power, there are 48 customers in Killybegs in the black with a further 10 in the Stranorlar area.
In each of these cases, the ESB have an estimated restore time of 10pm.
The ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and say they are currently working to repair the faults.
Met Éireann says there will be some showers of hail with sleet on higher ground as temperatures fall to between 1 and 3 degrees
