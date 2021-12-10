Gardaí issue appeal after Donegal holiday caravans broken into

Buncrana gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that might assist with their investigation to contact them at 074 93 20540
Gardaí are investigating burglaries at a number of holiday caravans in the north Inishowen area.
The burglaries took place in the Malin Head area between Wednesday and Thursday.
READ MORE: 'Alarming' lack of vehicles for Donegal gardaí
Buncrana gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that might assist with their investigation to contact them at 074 93 20540 or by the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.