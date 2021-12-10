Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

Met Éireann is warning that severe gusts on Sunday could bring down trees
Donegal is set to face more strong winds at the weekend, just days after the county suffered from strong winds and wintry showers brought by Storm Barra.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for Sunday for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.
READ MORE: Snow and another storm possible before Christmas in wake of Storm Barra
The forecaster is warning THAT very windy conditions will hit the county from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night.
Southerly winds veering westerly later could bring some severe gusts that may lead to fallen trees, Met Éireann has warned.
The warning will be in place from 3pm to 11pm on Sunday.
Jim Lynch and Liam O'Donnell with the 2021 edition of the Christmas Annual which is on sale now PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.