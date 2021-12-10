Road closed after collision between car and motorcycle

The road is closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area
Emergency services are at the scene of a road collision in Killygordon.
It is understood the collision involved a motorcycle and a car.
The collision occurred before 2pm on the Railway Road.
The road is closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Jim Lynch and Liam O'Donnell with the 2021 edition of the Christmas Annual which is on sale now PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.