Motorists warned of delays due to N56 road works

Donegal County Council has warned of delays on the main road between Glenties and Dungloe.
Due to ongoing road improvement works on N56 at Letterilly, Glenties, a stop and go system will be in operation on the N56 from Glenties to the Maas junction on Tuesday, December 14 from 10am until 3pm.
Traffic management measures will be in place for the safe passage of emergency services. The council is warning that delays are expected and is asking motorists to allow extra time for any planned journeys.
