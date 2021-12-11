Two women in house during overnight aggravated burglary

Two women were in the house during the incident which occurred around 4.20am on Saturday
Gardaí are investigating an overnight aggravated burglary at a house in Inishowen.
Two women were in the house during the incident which occurred around 4.20am on Saturday at Ballymagan.
Gardaí say no injuries have been reported but a number of belongings were taken from the house.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
