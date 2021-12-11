Donegal village ‘numbed’ after death of teenage motorcyclist

The 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision in Killygordon on Friday has been named locally.

Finley Cole died in a collision with an SUV before 2pm on Friday at Railway Road in the village. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood he is from the west of the country but was living in Letterkenny while working for a Finn Valley crane hire firm.

One of his work colleagues was among the first people at the scene of the collision.

Killygordon parish priest Fr Pat Arkinson, who attended the scene just minutes after the collision, said there was “stunned disbelief” in the village in the aftermath of the collision.

“There was a stunned silence about what happened in broad daylight,” he said. “There is just shock and their hearts got out to all concerned - the young fella’s parents and his family and the woman driver.”

He said paramedics did everything they could at the scene to save the young man’s life. “They made a huge effort and worked with him for some time to bring him around but they couldn’t.”

Killygordon county councillor Patrick McGowan said the local community is numb after the death.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in fatal road collision in Donegal

“There is shock. It is so sad that someone so young has died just two weeks before Christmas. Everyone is in shock and is thinking about the young fella and his family,” he said.

“It was an awfully tragic scene for the people that responded and the local people who were there and tried to lend their assistance. It is something that will stay with them for a long time. On behalf of the whole community, we offer our deepest sympathy.”

He praised the emergency services “who were there amazingly quickly. “Sometimes we don’t appreciate the job that they have to do on behalf of the rest of us,” he said.