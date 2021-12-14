Search

14 Dec 2021

Storm Barra boil water notice lifted

The restrictions had impacted on more than 3,500 people

Louth Boil Water Notice to stay in place until consistent water treatment assured

The restrictions were lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A boil water notice for more than 3,500 people in Donegal put in place during Storm Barra has been lifted.
Irish Water said on Tuesday the notice for the Glenties-Ardara public water supply had been lifted with immediate effect.
The notice had been put in place on December 7 due to a deterioration in raw water quality and increased raw water turbidity at the water treatment plant caused by Storm Barra. Customers affected included those using the Loughros Point, Ardara, Sandfield, Ardara and Meenmore/Meenatinney and Fintown group water schemes.

READ MORE: Grandson of Donegal Coxswain awarded RNLI gold medal for gallantry during WW2 returns from Boston to join crew

The restrictions were lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation.
Irish Water said the decision to lift the notice was taken following consultation with the Health Service Executive.
Business customers impacted are to receive a 40% rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the boil water notice, backdated automatically to December 7.
Irish Water said it sincerely regretted any inconvenience caused.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media