Storm Barra boil water notice lifted

The restrictions were lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation
A boil water notice for more than 3,500 people in Donegal put in place during Storm Barra has been lifted.
Irish Water said on Tuesday the notice for the Glenties-Ardara public water supply had been lifted with immediate effect.
The notice had been put in place on December 7 due to a deterioration in raw water quality and increased raw water turbidity at the water treatment plant caused by Storm Barra. Customers affected included those using the Loughros Point, Ardara, Sandfield, Ardara and Meenmore/Meenatinney and Fintown group water schemes.
READ MORE: Grandson of Donegal Coxswain awarded RNLI gold medal for gallantry during WW2 returns from Boston to join crew
The restrictions were lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation.
Irish Water said the decision to lift the notice was taken following consultation with the Health Service Executive.
Business customers impacted are to receive a 40% rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the boil water notice, backdated automatically to December 7.
Irish Water said it sincerely regretted any inconvenience caused.
The restrictions were lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation
Donegal County Council has heard that ambulances are spending hours waiting outside Letterkenny University Hospital due to low bed capacity and staff are suffering from burnout
Cllr Jack Murray says a letter from Cllr Martin Harley about ‘bullying and abuse and abusive language’ is ‘a very serious allegation’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.