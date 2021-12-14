Drug-driver arrested in Letterkenny after speeding through roadworks

A drug driver was nabbed in Letterkenny in the early hours of Tuesday.
Gardaí observed a car drive at ‘excessive speed’ through an area of ongoing roadworks.
Gardai stopped the vehicle and the drover failed the oral fluid preliminary drug test at the roadside.
The driver tested positive for cannabis.
An arrest was made and An Garda Síochána say that investigations are continuing.
A spokesperson said: “For your own sake and the sake of all other road users, do not take risks when it comes to road safety. Do not ever drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Slow down.”
The restrictions were lifted following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation
Donegal County Council has heard that ambulances are spending hours waiting outside Letterkenny University Hospital due to low bed capacity and staff are suffering from burnout
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.