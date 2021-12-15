Daniel O'Donnell to join Charlie Bird in Croagh Patrick climb

Daniel O’Donnell will join veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird in a climb of Croagh Patrick next year to raise awareness of motor neurone disease.

Country music star Daniel was on the Late Late Show on Friday as he celebrated his 60th birthday and spoke about his new album.

Before the appearance of the Kincasslagh crooner, Charlie Bird spoke openly and emotionally about his recent diagnose with MND.

The 72-year-old told Ryan Tubridy how he plans to climb Croagh Patrick if he is able.

He has revealed how Daniel will join him.

He tweeted: “As I left the Late Late Show studio last Friday Daniel O Donnell made an amazing gesture to me. One that I will keep forever.

“Later he said he will join me on my climb of Croagh Patrick if he is at home. Thanks Daniel see you on the reek along with the rest of the country !