Search

15 Dec 2021

Daniel O'Donnell to join Charlie Bird in Croagh Patrick climb

Daniel O'Donnell

Daniel O'Donnell

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Daniel O’Donnell will join veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird in a climb of Croagh Patrick next year to raise awareness of motor neurone disease.

Country music star Daniel was on the Late Late Show on Friday as he celebrated his 60th birthday and spoke about his new album.

Before the appearance of the Kincasslagh crooner, Charlie Bird spoke openly and emotionally about his recent diagnose with MND.

The 72-year-old told Ryan Tubridy how he plans to climb Croagh Patrick if he is able.

He has revealed how Daniel will join him.

He tweeted: “As I left the Late Late Show studio last Friday Daniel O Donnell made an amazing gesture to me. One that I will keep forever.

“Later he said he will join me on my climb of Croagh Patrick if he is at home. Thanks Daniel see you on the reek  along with the rest of the country !

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media