Correction - Keith O'Grady BL

In an article on the Donegal Live website, on November 30, 2021, we reported on a court case in Sligo Circuit Court where a Mr. Patrick Curran, Sheshkin Beg, Derrybeg, had changed his plea of guilty to charges of sexual assault to a plea of not guilty.
We incorrectly named Mr. Curran’s junior counsel as Mr Keith O’Grady BL.
Mr. O’Grady, who is well respected and one of the leading practising barristers in criminal law, did not appear in this case and has not acted as counsel for Mr. Curran . We unreservedly apologise to Mr. O’Grady for this error and regret the distress caused to him.
