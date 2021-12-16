Call for Donegal fire service to ‘step in’ as first responders in medical emergencies

A call has been made for Donegal’s fire service to act as first responders to medical emergencies.

West Donegal Independent councillor Michael McClafferty has called for the fire service to “step in as first responders” to assist in medical emergencies before the arrival of medical help.

He said members of the fire service could administer first aid and use defibrillators in emergency calls. But Donegal County Council has said the fire service is not resourced to provide a medical service to the public.

Cllr McClafferty raised the issue at the most recent meeting of Donegal County Council.

He said the fire service could provide assistance in the many areas in Donegal which are far from acute hospitals.

“Not everyone can use defibrillators so it would be useful that fire service could be asked to step in as first responders,” he said.

“Many of the fire units are within ten to 15 minutes of most areas and they could be used as first responders especially for incidents of cardiac arrest.

“Time is key for everybody here,” he said.

Proposing a motion on the issue, he said the fire service is already deployed as first responders in some counties.

The motion was seconded by John Sheamais ó Fearraigh (Sinn Féin) who said that in a very large county such as Donegal, the fire service should have a role regarding emergencies in any area.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray added his support to the motion, which was passed unopposed.

Garry Martin, the council’s director of emergency services, said the council will bring a report back on why the proposal is difficult. He said the use of the fire service as first responders would mean the council would have difficulty in meeting its statutory obligations as a fire service.

He said the rationale behind a number of personnel in each brigade area being trained as first responders is so that the fire service

can provide medical assistance to personnel who may sustain an injury during the course of their duties or training.

Cllr McClafferty said he was hopeful the rationale behind the idea will overcome the difficulties and that solutions can be found. He called for discussions to take place with local authorities that use the fire service as first responders.