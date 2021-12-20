Disqualified driver among four Donegal motorists arrested

Gardaí in Letterkenny conducting an MIT checkpoint. Picture: Garda Síochána Donegal
A motorist found driving while disqualified was one of four drivers arrested in Donegal over the weekend.
The Roads Policing Unit from Donegal Town arrested the motorists. Court proceedings have begun, Gardaí have confirmed.
Several fixed charge penalty notices (FCPNs) were issued by the Donegal Town unit for speeding offences.
On Sunday, the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit arrested three motorists who were suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants. A number of mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints were set up over the course of the day.
“Unfortunately, the road safety message is not being taken on board by everybody,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“Please make road safety a priority and never take unnecessary risks. Slow down and never ever drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.”
