Homes affected by work to repair leak at major water supply

Lough Mourne: The work to repair the leak may impact water supply large parts of east Donegal
Work is underway to repair an underground leak at one of the county’s largest supplies.
Irish Water says it is working to repair a leak to the water main supplying Lough Mourne water treatment plant.
The utility says it is working to ensure supply over the Christmas period and minimise impact due to ongoing nighttime restrictions in the Raphoe Convoy, Blairstown, Magheraboy, Carnone and Meenahoney areas.
The work to repair the leak may impact water supply to homes and businesses in Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Killygordon, Liscooley, Lifford, St Johnston, Convoy, Raphoe and surrounding areas.
Irish Water said it expects repairs to be completed by 5pm on Tuesday afternoon. Delays in the restoration of water supply of up to three hours following the completion of the repairs are to be expected.
Kevin Love of Irish Water, said the repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption.
