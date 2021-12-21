Search

21 Dec 2021

Gardaí probing €20m property fraud arrest man in Donegal

The man is the 12th person to be arrested as part of the investigation

Major refurbishment announcement for Donegal Garda Station

The 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held at Milford garda station

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man has been arrested in Donegal as part of an investigation into a €20million property fraud.
The 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held at Milford garda station.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into property registration fraud. The man is the 12th person to be arrested as part of the investigation.

READ MORE: Gardaí investigate incidents of criminal damage 

He is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 and be held for up to seven days.
Gardaí say the investigation involves fraud of up to €20million using fraudulent documentation to remove mortgage charges held by financial institutions on properties. This allows for the sale of properties without repaying the mortgages.
The investigation is probing the removal of mortgage charges from 12 properties, six of which were sold on.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media