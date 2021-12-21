Gardaí probing €20m property fraud arrest man in Donegal

The 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held at Milford garda station
A man has been arrested in Donegal as part of an investigation into a €20million property fraud.
The 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held at Milford garda station.
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into property registration fraud. The man is the 12th person to be arrested as part of the investigation.
READ MORE: Gardaí investigate incidents of criminal damage
He is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 and be held for up to seven days.
Gardaí say the investigation involves fraud of up to €20million using fraudulent documentation to remove mortgage charges held by financial institutions on properties. This allows for the sale of properties without repaying the mortgages.
The investigation is probing the removal of mortgage charges from 12 properties, six of which were sold on.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.