Gritters out in some parts of the county as temperatures fall

Five designated routes are to be gritted from 5pm
Gritters will be on the roads in parts of the county on Tuesday night with temperatures set to fall to 3 degrees in some places.
Five designated routes are to be gritted from 5pm. Donegal Couty Council says it will be getting the Cill Ulta East, Cill Ulta West, Na Rosa, Stranorlar West and Donegal North routes.
Met Éireann says Tuesday night will be dry but cloudy at first with clear spells developing.
There will be scattered patches of light rain and drizzle towards morning with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees.
No restrictions have been imposed on hospitality opening hours in Northern Ireland but the Northern Ireland Executive is due to meet on Wednesday with further measures on the agenda
