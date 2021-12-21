Search

21 Dec 2021

Gritters out in some parts of the county as temperatures fall

Met Éireann says Tuesday night will be dry with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees

Donegal roads to be gritted for a third time today

Five designated routes are to be gritted from 5pm

Gritters will be on the roads in parts of the county on Tuesday night with temperatures set to fall to 3 degrees in some places.
Five designated routes are to be gritted from 5pm. Donegal Couty Council says it will be getting the Cill Ulta East, Cill Ulta West, Na Rosa, Stranorlar West and Donegal North routes.

READ MORE: Met Éireann forecasts cold weather for Christmas day with possible sleet

Met Éireann says Tuesday night will be dry but cloudy at first with clear spells developing.
There will be scattered patches of light rain and drizzle towards morning with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees.

Local News

