"I want to be just like you" - Isabella (9) lifts festive cheer of Letterkenny Gardaí

The spirits of Gardaí in Letterkenny were lifted this weekend when a little girl called in with some festive artwork and treats.
Nine-year-old Isabella, who wants to be a Garda wen she grows up, visited Letterkenny Garda station with some biscuits and sweets.
A hand-written note, which accompanied a drawing and a Christmas card, told Gardaí: “I know you guys are working really hard. I hope you all have the best Christmas and I hope you guys like the sweets and biscuits. I want to be just like yous when I grow up. Merry Christmas.”
Isabella added: ‘PS I’m going to be a road traffic Garda’.
Donegal Gardaí shared to their social media, saying: “Thank you so much Isabella and have a lovely Christmas! We hope Santa is good to you.”
