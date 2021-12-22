Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick Horton, Lettermacaward

- Collette Doherty, Tralee and Redcastle

- Philomena Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Mary Doherty, Gweedore

- Paul Giles, Milford and late of Cranford

- Wray Vance, Carrigans

- John McClintock, Newtowncunningham

- Nancy McGill, Drumkeen

- Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham

- Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Patrick Horton, Toome, Lettermacaward.

His remains will repose in his daughter, Una’s House in Toome from 5pm on Wednesday December 22.

House private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, December 24 at 11am in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Collette Doherty, Kerry/London/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Colette Doherty (née Farren), Kilmore, Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry, Bethnal Green, London and formerly of Tullynavin, Redcastle.

Colette, cherished mother of Monica, Charlie and Caroline. (predeceased by her son Seán and husband Danny)

Deeply regretted by her loving family – her children, grandchildren Mairéad, Maeve, Róisín, Aisling, Kerrie, Seán and Sinéad, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Maurice, Charlie’s partner Lesley, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and in the UK.

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, December 23, from 8pm to 9pm, for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St Columba’s Church Drung, Quigley’s Point, Donegal, on Monday, December 27, for prayers of reception and public reposing. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 28, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Colette will be live streamed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee or Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

Philomena Hegarty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Philomena Hegarty (née Mowlds), Rough Park, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny and formerly Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Jude and Ruaidrí, daughters Aoífe and Clíonas and their father Rodger, sisters Ann Clarke (Cavan), Sheila Mowlds and Deirdre Lawless (Dublin), brother David (Dublin), grandchildren Cian, Mya, Aríona and Odhran, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence. House private, please. Funeral from there on Thursday, December 23, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Mary Doherty, Middle Dore, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Doherty, Mary Mhánais Fhearagáil, Middle Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Owenie. Sadly missed by her two sons, Patrick and Owenie, her sister Annie McBride (Middletown), daughter in law Moira, her two granddaughters Mary Rose and Marjorie, her great-grandson Ryan and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm this evening (Wednesday). Rosary at 8pm. Wake will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass will take place Friday, December 24, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Paul Giles, 13 Cooper's Crescent, Milford

The death has taken place of Paul Giles, 13 Cooper's Crescent, Milford and late of Cranford.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place yesterday evening, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, December 23 going to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Removal, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only please.

Wray Vance, The Cross, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Wray Vance, The Cross, Carrigans.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for Service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family, neighbours and friends welcome. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including hand-shaking and mask-wearing.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

John McClintock, Castleblaugh, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McClintock, Castleblaugh, Newtowncunningham.

Predeceased by wife Delores (2006). Devoted father to sons Paul, Kevin, Marcus and Stephen daughter Mariesa, and families. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Frances and Mary. John will be missed by his extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, December 23, to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.newtownkilleaparish.com/

Wake private to family, friends and neighbours.

Nancy McGill, Drumkeen

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy (Ann Senior) McGill, The Ferns, Drumkeen.

Nancy’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Removal from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook Page.

Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham

The sudden death has occurred of Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Minnie), his daughters Jennifer and partner Paul, Lisa and husband Daniel, sons Kevin and partner Anna, his late son Seán. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Harry, Amy and Holly. Always remembered by his brothers, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, niece and nephews and extended family and friends.

Raymond's remains reposed at his late residence. Departing from there on Wednesday, December 22, to arrive in Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Finglas Village for viewing until 5pm. Cremation in Glasnevin crematorium on Thursday, December 23, at 1.30pm. Wake private to family, friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place in the University Hospital, London on December 1 of Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Lawrence’s Funeral Cremation will take place on Thursday, December 23 at 3.30pm in the City of London Crematorium South Chapel.

The funeral cremation can be viewed live on www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

Mass will be celebrated for Lawrence in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Thursday, December 23 at 10am.

Lawrence’s ashes will be returned home to Donegal at a later date.

