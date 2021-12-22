More than €20,000 in Covid-19 funding awarded to Donegal community groups

Two Donegal community organisations are to share more than €20,000 in funding to assist with the impact of Covid-19.

Lifford/Clonleigh Resource Centre has been awarded €18,273 from the Department of Community and Rural Affairs to deliver family support services.

Dunkineely Community Ltd has been awarded €2,000 to provide continuing education and education supports to disadvantaged communities.

The funding is part of €700,000 in funding for 23 community and voluntary organisations.

The funding has been provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Pobal.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Minister of State Joe O’Brien announced the funding which is being awarded to organisations that provide critical services to the most vulnerable in society.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said community groups and charities across the state have adapted where necessary so they could continue to provide critical services to vulnerable people and communities.

“We must not forget that community and voluntary organisations, and most importantly their volunteers, work harder than ever during the Christmas and new year period,” she said.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the volunteers for all the work they do. Supporting our community organisations has, and will continue to be an essential part of Our Rural Future.”

Mr O’Brien said: “Community and Voluntary organisations are a cornerstone of every community in Ireland. Normal people step up and do extraordinary things. Never has this been more evident than in how they have persevered in serving vulnerable people throughout the uncertainty and difficulties brought by COVID-19.

“I know how important this funding is to these organisations, and I know it will go some way to helping them meet the needs of their communities at this difficult time.”