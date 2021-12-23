Search

23 Dec 2021

Two people rescued from Lough Swilly

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Two people were rescued from the water in Rathmullan in the early hours of Thursday.

The Lough Swilly Lifeboat was tasked at 12.44am by Malin Head Coast Guard radio to assist two persons in the water.

The volunteer crew were quickly on scene and removed the casualties from the water.

Both were transferred to an ambulance at Rathmullan pier and the crew returned to Ned's Point to refuel and make ready for service.

A spokesperson for the Lough Swilly Lifeboat said: “We would like to thank the local an Garda Síochána Donegal for their assistance this morning.

“If you're in difficulty or see someone in or on the water in trouble please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

