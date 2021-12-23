Car stolen and burnout following overnight burglary at Donegal home

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 932 0540
A car has been stolen and burnout following an overnight burglary at a Donegal home.
The break-in occurred at a house in the Tooban area of Burnfoot before 5am on Thursday.
During the course of the burglary, laptop computers and a car were stolen.
The car left the scene in the direction of the Buncrana Road and was later found on fire in Birdstown, Burnfoot.
The scene is being preserved for technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have video footage, including dashcam footage, to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 932 0540 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
