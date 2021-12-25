Plans submitted to build 30 metre communications tower in Letterkenny

The application is for the erection of a 30m high monopole telecommunications support structure with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment. FILE IMAGE
A planning application has been made to construct a 30 metre communications tower in Letterkenny.
Vantage Towers Ltd has applied to Donegal County Council to erect the tower at Castlebane in the town.
The application is for the erection of a 30metre-high monopole telecommunications support structure with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment.
The proposed tower would be enclosed in security fencing. A decision on the application is due before the end of February.
